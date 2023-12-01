2 C
London
Friday, December 1, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism begins
Entertainment

6th International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism begins

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ranveer poses with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival

The ongoing third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival has...
Entertainment

Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

A PROLIFIC two-decade career has seen Rinku Ghosh deliver...
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar on challenges of making ‘The Archies’

Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for her upcoming film The...
Entertainment

Karan spills beans on Rani’s wedding in Manchester

The latest episode of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee...
Entertainment

Irish music legend Shane MacGowan dies

Singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan, the legendary frontman of the Irish...

The sixth edition of the International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism kickstarted in Varanasi on Friday.

The festival is being organised with the tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh Government as its partner.

Over 94 films from 44 countries will be screened at the festival. The films will aim to promote cultural tourism.

Renowned celebrities like Prakash Jha, Saumya Tandon, Sudhir Pande, Rumy Jafry, and Madhurma Tuli will grace the festival with their presence.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Tiwari is also expected to attend the festival.

The International Short Film Festival on Cultural Tourism will conclude on December 3.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan spills beans on Rani’s wedding in Manchester
Next article
Zoya Akhtar on challenges of making ‘The Archies’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ranveer poses with Johnny Depp at Red Sea Film Festival

Entertainment 0
The ongoing third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival has...

Rinku Ghosh: Playing parts perfectly

Entertainment 0
A PROLIFIC two-decade career has seen Rinku Ghosh deliver...

Zoya Akhtar on challenges of making ‘The Archies’

Entertainment 0
Ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for her upcoming film The...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc