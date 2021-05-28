Politics is a concept that attracts Indian filmmakers a lot. We have seen many films that revolved around politics and nowadays, even web series are being made on it.

Portraying the role of a politician in a movie or a web series is surely not easy. But, there have actresses who have given strong performances in political dramas.

Today, let’s look at the list of five actresses who portrayed the role of a politician and nailed it…

Suchitra Sen (Aandhi – 1975)

Gulzar’s Aandhi starring Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kapoor released in 1975. However, the film was banned in India by the ruling party. It was alleged that the film revolved around the then Prime Minister of the country, Indira Gandhi. But, it is said that apart from Sen’s look nothing was similar to Indira Gandhi. Sen’s performance was appreciated a lot and she was nominated for Filmfare Best Actress Award for it.

Raveena Tandon (Satta – 2003)

Raveena Tandon is mainly known for playing the typical heroine roles in the movies. However, there have been movies where she impressed everyone with her strong performance as well. Satta is of those movies. In Satta, Raveena played the role of a woman who enters politics after her politician husband is sent to jail on the charges of murder. She was simply amazing in the film, and it is regarded as one of the best performances of her career.

Juhi Chawla (Gulaab Gang – 2014)

Can you imagine Juhi Chawla in a negative role? Well, we are sure it’s surely difficult to do that. But, Juhi nailed it in the role of corrupt politician in the 2014 release Gulaab Gang. In the movie, Madhuri Dixit was the protagonist and Juhi was the antagonist, but the latter’s performance was appreciated more.

RIcha Chadha (Madam Chief Minister – 2021)

Earlier this year, Richa Chadha was seen in the film Madam Chief Minister. The actress played the role of a woman who belongs to a lower caste (as per the Indian caste system), but becomes the Chief Minister of a state. Richa’s performance was simply amazing and it was one of the highlights of the movie.

Huma Qureshi (Maharani – 2021)

Last on the list we have Huma Qureshi. The actress’ web series titled Maharani has released today on Sony LIV and Huma has given a fantastic performance in it. The story of the web series revolves around a woman who becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar after her husband is shot. Huma has clearly given one of the best performances of her career.