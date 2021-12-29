On 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in starring roles.

In a recent interview, writer-director Zoya Akhtar said that Kaif and Bhatt had contacted her about collaborating on a film. She revealed that the trio was unaware that Farhan Akhtar had pitched a similar idea. Things aligned and Jee Le Zara came into existence. The high-profile film is set to roll in 2022.

“Farhan had a bouncing idea and said, ‘I want to do this with girls.’ He had devised it and desired to carry it out. He had only said one line to me. And, completely unrelated to Farhan, I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) who said, ‘We want to work together,’ because Priyanka had called them. It simply aligned. And I believe if these were the same players ten years ago, it would have happened,” Zoya Akhtar said during the interview.

The writer-filmmaker is quite psyched up about the forthcoming venture. Showering praises on the three leading ladies of the film, she said, “The only reason you can do it now is because all of the players involved wanted to do it. Even if three big female stars, filmmakers, and producers said, “Let’s do this,” it could have happened ten years ago. I believe it is alignment. First and foremost, I believe it is intent. They are huge, all three of them. They are amazing and massive. And what’s lovely about them is that they each have their own distinct personality. Nobody is the same as the other.”

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Jee Le Zara will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. It goes on floors in 2022.

