Zohran Mamdani, 34, made history as New York City’s youngest and first Muslim mayor, and the first mayor born in Africa.

Under Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution, only natural-born citizens are eligible to become president.

A natural-born citizen is defined as someone born on U.S. soil or abroad to at least one U.S. citizen parent.

Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018, making him ineligible for the presidency.

His parents are renowned figures — father Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan scholar of Indian origin, and mother Mira Nair, an award-winning filmmaker.

Mamdani’s political career began in grassroots activism and community organizing in Queens before he became a state assembly member.

Zohran Mamdani’s rise in American politics has drawn national attention following his victory in the New York City mayoral race. At just 34 years old, Zohran Mamdani became the youngest person to lead the city since 1892, the first Muslim to hold the office, and the first New York mayor born in Africa. His success story, rooted in activism, social reform, and community engagement, has been widely celebrated as a breakthrough for representation and diversity in U.S. politics. However, despite his growing popularity, Zohran Mamdani is constitutionally barred from seeking the office of President of the United States because he does not meet the “natural-born citizen” requirement under the U.S. Constitution.

Understanding Why Zohran Mamdani Is Barred from the Presidency

The U.S. Constitution, under Article II, Section 1, Clause 5, outlines three requirements for anyone aspiring to the presidency. The candidate must:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States,

Be at least 35 years of age, and

Have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

The first requirement is the key issue in Zohran Mamdani’s case. The term “natural-born citizen” means a person who is either born on U.S. soil or born abroad to at least one U.S. citizen parent. Since Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and later immigrated to the United States, he does not qualify as a natural-born citizen. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018, which grants him full rights of citizenship except eligibility for the presidency. This rule has remained unchanged since the ratification of the Constitution, and unless an amendment is passed, Zohran Mamdani cannot contest for the highest elected office in the nation.

Zohran Mamdani’s Background and Early Life

Born in Kampala to a family deeply rooted in academia and the arts, Zohran Mamdani grew up surrounded by global influences that shaped his worldview. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Ugandan scholar of Indian descent known for his work in political theory and African studies. His mother, Mira Nair, is an internationally acclaimed filmmaker behind several award-winning films including Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay!, and The Namesake.

Growing up between continents and cultures gave Zohran Mamdani a unique understanding of migration, identity, and inequality — themes that would later become central to his political career. His approach to politics is informed by immigrant experiences and the need for social justice, focusing on housing, education, and economic reform.

Zohran Mamdani’s Political Journey in New York

Before entering the mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani served as a member of the New York State Assembly representing Queens. He gained recognition for his grassroots activism, progressive agenda, and commitment to marginalized communities. His mayoral campaign began with limited resources and little institutional backing. Yet, through a strong base of youth voters, community organizers, and progressive networks within the Democratic Party, Zohran Mamdani built momentum.

Facing major political figures like former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, his campaign focused on issues affecting everyday New Yorkers — affordable housing, immigrant rights, and equitable urban development. His message resonated with voters seeking change and authenticity in leadership.

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory and Vision for New York

Zohran Mamdani’s election marks a significant moment in the city’s political history. His victory speech highlighted his pride in representing the city’s diverse population and his determination to stay true to his roots.

He stated:

“New York will remain the city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, clearly led by an immigrant. I am young, I am Muslim, I am a democratic socialist — and I refuse to apologise for any of it.”

His words reflected his broader vision — to make New York a model for inclusive governance and equitable growth.

Why Zohran Mamdani’s Case Sparks a Larger Constitutional Debate

The restriction preventing Zohran Mamdani from running for president brings renewed focus to a long-debated constitutional issue. The “natural-born citizen” clause has been criticized by some scholars and lawmakers as outdated in a country built on immigration. Advocates for reform argue that long-term residents and naturalized citizens like Zohran Mamdani, who contribute actively to public service, should not be excluded from holding the presidency.

However, changing this rule would require a constitutional amendment — a complex and politically challenging process. Until that happens, Zohran Mamdani’s presidential ambitions will remain legally impossible despite his growing influence and leadership credentials.

Zohran Mamdani’s Legacy Beyond Constitutional Limits

While Zohran Mamdani cannot run for U.S. president under current law, his political rise represents a broader shift in American politics. His leadership embodies the values of representation, inclusivity, and civic engagement that define modern urban America. As New York’s first Muslim and African-born mayor, Zohran Mamdani continues to challenge perceptions about who can lead in the United States — even if constitutional barriers prevent him from leading the nation itself.