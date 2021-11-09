A few months ago, it was announced that Farhan Akhtar will be directing a movie titled Jee Le Zaraa which will star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It will be a road trip film about three friends just like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Now, according to a report in IndiaToday.in, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actors, Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar, and Abhay Deol will be seen in a cameo in the film.

A source told the portal, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a cultural classic, a film that went on to create a genre for itself. The lead actors – Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol – are friends and still very much in touch. There is a possibility that there will be some sort of a cameo or a crossover between ZNMD and Jee Le Zaraa. It will be interesting to see how their characters developed and where they are in life after their road trip adventures. Farhan is deliberating the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo.”

Well, if this report turns out to be true it will surely be interesting to watch these six actors in a movie together. Interestingly, Kaif was also a part of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Jee Le Zaraa will start rolling in 2022 and the makers plan to release it in 2023.