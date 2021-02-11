One of the leading streaming media platforms ZEE5 has been at the forefront of creating an electric mix of original shows and films for the audience. Adding yet another exciting title to its rich content catalogue, ZEE5 Premium and MAJ (Mrinal Abhigyan Jha) Productions have dropped the teaser of the eagerly awaited web-series Qubool Hai 2.0 ahead of Valentine’s Day.

If you think that the title of the upcoming series sounds familiar, you are absolutely right! Qubool Hai 2.0 brings back the iconic couple of Asad Ahmed Khan and Zoya Farooqui who ruled audiences’ hearts in the decade gone by with their show Qubool Hai. The ZEE TV show is set to make a comeback as a 10-episodic web-series slated to premiere on 12th March, 2021, on ZEE5.

Giving a refreshing spin to the lives of the protagonists, Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles. The additional cast of the high-profile show includes Mandira Bedi, Lillete Dubey, Sourab Raj Jain, Vaquar Shaikh among others.

The teaser sees Surbhi Jyoti’s character Zoya Farooqui running in a white wedding gown and bumping into Karan Singh Grover’s Asad Ahmed Khan at a busy street. Their eyes locked before we see them going their separate paths.

The web-series is currently being shot in India. The team has already wrapped up the first shooting schedule in Belgrade – Serbia. We hear that the new rendition of the show has an array of magical moments between Asad and Zoya and high-decibel action sequences choreographed by ace stunt director Slavisa Ivanovic.

Qubool Hai 2.0 has been directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Lillete Dubey, Sourab Raj Jain, Vaquar Shaikh, Qubool Hai 2.0, ZEE5