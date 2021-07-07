Headlined by Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, social-comedy 14 Phere is set to release digitally on July 23 on ZEE5. The duo took to their Instagram accounts and shared the first look of the film on Monday.

Devanshu Singh, who has previously helmed the critically-acclaimed film Chintu Ka Birthday (2019), has directed 14 Phere from Manoj Kalwani’s script. Backed by ZEE Studios, the film went before cameras in November, 2020.

Massey, whose latest film Haseen Dillruba (2021) has been trending on Netflix ever since its direct-to-digital premiere on July 2, had earlier said that he was impressed with the script of 14 Phere which talks about socially relevant issues.

“The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one. I would have been a fool to let go of this film,” Massey had said during the announcement of the project.

Kharbanda, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s 2020 action thriller Taish on ZEE5, said that the script of 14 Phere had everything she was looking for in a prospective project. “I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere. It was everything I was looking for: drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the story unfold on ZEE5. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride,” the actor said.

