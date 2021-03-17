ZEE5 has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film Silence… Can You Hear It? The one-of-a-kind investigative murder mystery, which revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman, features Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Arjun Mathur in principal roles and is set to premiere on March 26, 2021.

Talking about the film in details, Manoj Bajpayee says, “I have never explored the mystery-thriller genre as an artist. From the moment I read the script, I was excited about it. The name of the film itself leaves the audiences thinking about it and builds that intrigue. We have finally released the trailer of the film. I hope the fans enjoy it and watch it on 26th March on ZEE5.”

On his character, the National Film Award-winning actor says, “My character in the film is eager, determined and extremely impatient to solve the case. ACP Avinash is nothing without his team, he will push them to the edge to solve this mystery. I am sure that Silence… Can You Hear It? will revitalise the whodunnit genre and have the audience guessing till the very end.”

Prachi Desai, who has been missing from the scene for some time now, plays the character of Inspector Sanjana in the film. She makes her digital debut with Silence… Can You Hear It? Talking about the same, she says, “I could not think of a better project to mark my OTT debut than this one and I am really looking forward to how the fans will respond to the trailer. I play the role of Inspector Sanjana, she reports directly to ACP Avinash. For the squad, time is their foe since all the witnesses are extremely hostile and ambiguous in their statements. The real question is: will their silence break the mystery or do we have to skim through the dirt to find the killer? Watch Silence… Can You Hear It? on 26th March on ZEE5.”

International Emmay nominated actor Arjun Mathur plays MLA Ravi Khanna in the film. He is thrilled about his character in the film. “This film holds a special place for me. It’s my first project after the Emmys and working with the whole team has been a lot of fun. We have finally released the trailer of the film. I urge fans and audiences to save their date and watch it on 26th March on ZEE5. I am playing the role of Ravi Khanna, who is a young MLA. The character is not one dimensional, it paints its several shades as the narrative starts to unfold. Ravi will definitely be the unexpected shocker of the film.”

Silence… Can You Hear It? is a Aban Bharucha Deohans directorial.

