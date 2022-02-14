ZEE5 on Monday unveiled the trailer of its most awaited film Love Hostel, produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films Production, is set to stream on ZEE5 from 25th February 2022.

The trailer takes one straight into the volatile and gritty world of Love Hostel where a star-crossed couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra) is fighting all odds for the sake of love. Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, the film is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. With their families against them and with a ruthless mercenary (played by Bobby Deol) after their life, will love kill the spirit of this young couple, or will they find their fairy-tale ending?

Talking about his character in the film, Bobby Deol said, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out.”

Sanya Malhotra said, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.

Vikrant Massey added, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times.”

Watch Love Hostel from 25th February 2022 exclusively on ZEE5.