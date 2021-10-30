Singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have reportedly split following the singer’s altercation with the model’s mother Yolanda. Sources told a leading publication, Malik and Hadid will now co-parent their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild,” the source said.

The news comes a day after allegations surfaced that Malik struck Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, during an altercation, something that Malik has denied. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Malik told TMZ.

Malik also issued a statement on Twitter, asking for privacy for the sake of his daughter Khai. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he said.

Referring to his dispute with Hadid’s mother Yolanda, Malik said the matter is “private”. “… but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he concluded the statement.

Malik, 28 and Hadid, 26, started dating in November 2015. They announced their split in March 2018, but rekindled their romance soon. In January 2019, they broke up once again but got back together by the end of the year. In September 2020, Hadid gave birth to their daughter Khai.