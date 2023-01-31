Zara Mohammed has been re-elected unopposed as secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain for a further two years.

Mohammed Kozbar, a master’s graduate in charity management, will be her deputy for the 2023-2025 term.

In 2021, Zara became the first female leader of the MCB, a Muslim umbrella organisation which has more than 500 mosques and charitable and educational associations affiliated to it.

The training and development consultant from Glasgow described her re-election as an “honour”.

“It has been an honour to serve our communities over the past two years as secretary general of this great national institution, and to be entrusted with the responsibility to lead for the next two hereafter,” Zara, whose grandparents immigrated from Pakistan, said.

She thanked the MCB’s affiliates for upholding the internal democracy of the organisation and said she looked forward to working with Kozbar and the incoming national council.

After becoming the first woman to hold the position two years ago, she had hoped her election would inspire more women and young people to take on leadership roles.

Zara who studied human rights laws at the University of Strathclyde became the first woman to head the Federation of Student Islamic Societies in 2016.