Yuvika Choudhary, who has been a part of films like Om Shanti Om, Toh Baat Pakki, Naughty @ 40, and others, recently got caught up in a controversy. The actress on her vlog used a casteist slur and it didn’t go down well with people on social media.

The video of Yuvika using the casteist slur went viral on Twitter and #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary has been trending on micro-blogging site. However, Yuvika has apologised for it on Twitter.

The actress tweeted, “Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all.”

In recent times, this is the second time when an actress has used the casteist slur, and has faced the wrath of people on social media. A few days ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta had also used the same casteist slur and at that time #ArrestMunmunDutta was trending on Twitter.

Later, Dutta had also posted an apology on Twitter.

Talking about Yuvika, apart from films, the actress has also done a good work on Television. She has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 9, Nach Baliye 9, and others.