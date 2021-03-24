Though the makers are yet to announce it officially, Tiger 3 is one of the most-awaited films coming from the stable of Yash Raj Films. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in principal roles, the action thriller marks the third installment of the popular film franchise Tiger, which has seen the release of two successful installments so far, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Tiger 3 is an ambitious project for Yash Raj Films, and to avoid any unnecessary leaks from the sets of the film, the production house is doing everything possible to keep each and every detail under wraps.

Confirming the same, a source informs an Indian publication, “It is only obvious that the makers are worried about important aspects about the film, the story, characters’ looks and other details getting leaked. It is easier to shoot abroad and contain the spread of such information. But now, with the shoot happening in Mumbai, the head honchos are doing all that it takes to keep every minute detail about the project well-guarded.”

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return to reprise their roles from the first two installments of the franchise, Tiger 3 also has a new addition to the cast. According to reports, versatile actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in for an important role. Though there is no update on his character, some media outlets have reported that the Mumbai Saga (2021) actor plays the lead antagonist in the high-profile project.

Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively. For Tiger 3, YRF has signed Maneesh Sharma, who is known for directing Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), and Fan (2016).

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Maneesh Sharma, Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3