“Pathaan” has been called the grand comeback of Shah Rukh Khan but ‘King Khan’, as the star is known among his adoring fans, on Friday said it’s all about trying to finish what one started.

Quoting Ethan Hawke’s dialogue, “I never saved anything for the swim back”, from Andrew Niccol’s film “Gattaca”, Shah Rukh, whose new film has opened to a massive box office response, crossing over Rs 200 crore (£20 million) in just two days, said it’s not about the return.

“Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back’. I think life is a bit like that… You aren’t mean to plan your return… U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back… try to finish what you started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things (sic),” the actor said.

The dialogue in question is about moving ahead without quitting, something that Shah Rukh, who took a four-year break from lead roles in 2018, seems to identify with.

The success of “Pathaan”, which seems like a milestone in the actor’s career full of highlights, will launch the mega spy universe that Yash Raj Films has been planning where characters of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan from the “Tiger” franchise and “War” cross paths at some point.

Salman already gave a hint of things to come with his warmly-received cameo in “Pathan”, where Roshan’s character also finds a mention.

The Sidharth Anand-directed movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Johan Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

