Johnny Depp’s brief appearance at the Video Music Awards 2022 has not gone down well with his ex-wife Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez. She slammed MTV for inviting Depp to VMAs in New Jersey.

Whitney, 34, took to social media to express her anger. She shared a screenshot of MTV’s award show logo but placed a big capital D letter at the front. So now, on her page, it reads DVMA, which alludes to domestic violence.

She wrote, “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters….”

She also shared another message on her Instagram Story where she wrote, “I stand with Amber Heard”.

During the Sunday broadcast, Depp appeared virtually in a pre-recorded part and said to the audience, “And you know what? I needed the work.”

It was his first major TV appearance since his defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.

The actor later uploaded the clip from the awards night on his social media. “Guess who? VMAs,” he wrote in the caption.

Heard’s sister Whitney was not the only one that called out MTV for inviting Depp. A Twitter user wrote, “MTV is so disgusting for this Johnny Depp s***,” while another wrote: “Man f*** MTV for giving Johnny Depp a platform.”

Depp made a few appearances throughout the awards show broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“VMAs let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we,” he also said at one point.

Whitney had spoken in support of Amber Heard when Depp won more than $10 million in damages in the defamation suit against Heard. She took to Instagram and wrote, “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”