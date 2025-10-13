YOUNITE makes India debut at Delhi’s ‘Rang De Korea’ festival

Highlights:

YOUNITE performed for the first time in India at Delhi’s Rang De Korea festival.

Members described the reception from Indian fans as “unreal.”

Indian cuisine, especially curries and fresh coriander, became an instant favorite for the group.

Rapper Dey expressed interest in collaborating with Indian artist Hanumankind.

The band will continue their India tour with a performance at Mumbai’s K-Harmony Festa.

K-pop group YOUNITE performed in India for the first time at Delhi’s Nexus Select City Walk, as part of the Rang De Korea festival. The event drew large crowds, and fans’ excitement was evident from the moment the group appeared on stage. Lights, music, and cheers created a lively atmosphere, with the audience responding enthusiastically to each song.

Lead singer Steve described the experience as dreamlike, saying, “It all felt unreal. The crowd’s noise was next-level, unlike anything we had heard before.” The performance showcased YOUNITE’s signature choreography and vocal skills, and the group quickly acknowledged the energy from Indian fans as something unique compared to other stops on their tour.

YOUNITE Explores Indian Culture

Beyond their performance, YOUNITE took time to experience Delhi’s culture. Members visited landmarks such as Humayun’s Tomb and explored local street food. Social media posts from the group highlighted their enthusiasm for Indian cuisine, with Steve mentioning the flavors of fresh coriander in particular. The band’s enjoyment of local food and historical sites suggests that their visit was not only professional but also personal, giving them a deeper connection to India.

The group’s openness to local culture indicates that YOUNITE is not just performing for fans but actively engaging with the country’s heritage and lifestyle. This approach reinforces their international appeal and demonstrates a willingness to embrace local experiences.

YOUNITE Expresses Interest in Collaborating with Indian Artists

During interviews, rapper Dey from YOUNITE highlighted potential collaborations with Indian musicians. He specifically mentioned Hanumankind, noting that their track ‘Big Dawgs’ was already on the group’s playlist. Dey said that combining their styles could produce something “genuinely fresh and fun.”

This interest shows that YOUNITE is looking beyond simple performances and is considering long-term creative partnerships with local talent. Fans on social media and discussion forums have reacted enthusiastically to the possibility of a YOUNITE–Hanumankind collaboration, creating significant anticipation for future projects.

YOUNITE’s India Tour Continues

Delhi was the first stop in India for YOUNITE, and the group’s tour is continuing with a performance at Mumbai’s inaugural K-Harmony Festa. The band has promised to deliver the same level of energy and engagement to their Mumbai audience.

The positive reception in Delhi suggests that YOUNITE has successfully established a fanbase in India. Members have expressed interest in returning, noting that the warmth of fans, the vibrant culture, and the country’s music scene have made a lasting impression. With the group embracing Indian food, history, and music, it is likely that India will become a regular stop on future tours.

YOUNITE: A Strong Start in India

Overall, YOUNITE’s debut in India was marked by high energy, cultural engagement, and enthusiastic fan interaction. From their performance at the Rang De Korea festival to exploring local cuisine and history, the group made a strong first impression. Their expressed interest in collaborations with Indian artists signals a commitment to long-term engagement with the Indian music scene.

As YOUNITE continues their tour in Mumbai and potentially other cities in India, fans can expect more performances, cultural exchange, and music collaborations. This debut is a clear indicator that YOUNITE is positioning itself as a global K-pop act with meaningful connections to local audiences.