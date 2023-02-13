“KGF” star Yash, “Kantara” actor-director Rishab Shetty and comedian Shraddha Jain met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Jain, known for her work in the hit Prime Video series “Pushpavalli” and social comedy feature “Doctor G”, took to her official Twitter page on Monday to share the picture with the PM.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia!” she captioned the post.

Also part of the meet and greet were “Kantara” producers Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar.

The prime minister was in the city to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India, the country’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

(PTI)