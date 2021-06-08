Many production houses are organising vaccination drives for their crew members. Today, Yash Raj Films also started a vaccination drive at YRF Studios for the members of the Hindi film industry.

A few days ago, it was reported that YRF has pledged to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), and this vaccination drive will look to inoculate at least 4000 workers in its first phase.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, stated, “After inoculating all the employees at YRF, we started vaccinating the crew members of our films and we are now delighted to have started the vaccination drive for the Hindi film industry. This will result in the daily wage earners of our industry to return to work and provide financial stability for themselves and their families.”

“The drive will have to take place in phases, given the huge number of vaccines that are required to cover the industry. In the first phase, that starts today, we would be able to inoculate at least 3500-4000 people. YRF is committed to provide a helping hand in restarting the industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic,” he added.

Aditya Chopra has organised this vaccination drive so that it will enable these workers to resume their work.

Currently, YRF has many films lined up liked Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Pathan, Tiger 3, Maharaja, and others.