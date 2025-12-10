Yash drops new ‘Toxic’ poster while confirming March 2026 release amid box office clash with ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Highlights:

Yash releases a new Toxic poster and begins a 100-day countdown.

Toxic is confirmed for a 19 March 2026 release with no date shift.

A major box-office clash is set with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

The film is shot in English and Kannada, with multiple dubbed versions planned.

Cast features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi.

Yash has released a new look from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, locking its release date for 19 March 2026. The poster shows the actor seated in a bathtub with tattoos visible and his back turned to the camera. The announcement also marks the start of a 100-day countdown. With the date confirmed, Toxic is now positioned for a direct clash with Dhurandhar 2, the upcoming action film led by Ranveer Singh. Both teams have held firm on the same Friday release.

The timing places both projects in one of the most competitive slots of the year. The holiday window around Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi has traditionally delivered strong footfall for theaters. With multiple titles targeting the same week, the market is expected to see high traffic and significant advance-booking activity.

Why the New Yash ‘Toxic’ Poster Has Sparked Fresh Discussion

The latest poster features Yash in a stripped-down setting with body ink visible. Although the image avoids giving away plot details, it signals the physical transformation undertaken for the role and hints at a violent, high-stakes narrative.

Along with the poster, the makers highlighted their core production team. Cinematography is handled by Rajeev Ravi. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur, whose work is familiar to Yash fans from the KGF films. Editing is led by Ujwal Kulkarni, with production design by TP Abid.

The combination of Yash’s new look, the minimal poster design and the 100-day marker has reignited conversation around the film’s tone and the box-office landscape in March 2026.

How Fans Responded to Yash’s Countdown Announcement

Social platforms saw quick reaction after the poster dropped. Several users described the visual as a “warning”. Others compared the mood of the image to earlier phases of Yash’s on-screen presence, with some calling it reminiscent of “Rocky bhai energy”, despite the different styling used for Toxic.

Some fans also began predicting potential box-office outcomes. At the same time, concerns were raised about a major clash. Many posts argued that Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 should not share the same release weekend, with users saying that both films “deserve their own space”.

The reactions underline how closely fans are tracking Yash’s first major theatrical title since KGF 2.

Where ‘Toxic’ Fits in Yash’s Current Slate

This film marks Yash’s return to full-length features after KGF 2. Toxic has been developed as a gangster story shot in both English and Kannada. The filmmakers are preparing dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, reflecting a broad distribution strategy across Indian and international markets.

The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions in partnership with Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations.

After Toxic, Yash is scheduled to move into Ramayana, where he plays Ravana in the project featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Upcoming Box-Office Calendar and What It Means for Yash and ‘Toxic’

The 19 March 2026 slot is positioned within a holiday period known to generate strong turnout. In addition to Toxic and Dhurandhar 2, the broader release zone also includes Dhamaal 4, creating a crowded slate for exhibitors.

Despite calls for rescheduling from sections of fans, the message from Yash’s team remains clear: the poster is out, the countdown is active and the release date is locked.

With 100 days to go, the focus will now shift to trailer timelines, promotional campaigns and box-office projections as Yash prepares for one of the year’s biggest clashes.