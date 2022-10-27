The humongous success of KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) has established Kannada actor Yash as a pan-India superstar. A number of filmmakers are queueing up in front of his doors with scripts in their hands but the superstar is yet to finalise his next venture.

The latest we hear is that Yash has also been approached to headline Brahmastra Part 2: Shiva and a film based on the Indian epic Mahabharata.

“Yash knows about the expectations of the audience and he does not want to let them down, which is primarily the reason why he is taking his own time to lock the next project. He is loaded with offers by filmmakers from all industries, but it is a matter of zeroing down on something that appeals to everyone and does justice to the legacy of KGF 2,” a source close to the actor told an entertainment portal.

The source went on to add that a number of offers are coming from Bollywood as well and that Excel Entertainment, which presented the KGF franchise in Hindi, also wants to join forces with the actor on yet another project.

“After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic,” the source said.

The other big-ticket venture from Bollywood is Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. “This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev,” the source said in conclusion. “The two are mere offers from and Yash is yet to give a go-ahead to either of them. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the posts KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday.”

