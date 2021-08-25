Yami Gautam has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost. Last month, the actress started shooting for the film in Kolkata, India, and on Wednesday (25), she wrapped up the shoot.

The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. She tweeted, “It’s a wrap to a beautiful journey with #Lost. Still Lost in the moment when this incredible tale began. Feels like yesterday! @aniruddhatony #PankajKapur @R_Khanna @neilbhoopalam @PiaBajpai @tusharpandeyx @ZeeStudios_.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has directed many Bengali films and made his Bollywood directorial debut with the 2016 release PINK which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, apart from Lost, Yami will be seen in movies like Bhoot Police, Dasvi, and A Thursday. Bhoot Police, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.

There were reports that Yami will be seen in Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar. But, the movie is not yet officially announced.