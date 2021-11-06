After the thunderous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala in 2019, Yami Gautam has received some great scripts. The talented actress has a number of interesting films at various stages of development, including Dasvi, A Thursday, and Oh My God 2. After the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works, she is now hopping from one film set to another trying to complete her projects as soon as possible.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Gautam said, “Before 2019, I had a good amount of time in my hands to go from one film to another because I was not getting many opportunities. But now, things are very different and I wish I get more time to get over one character and move on to the other. It is not even about holding on to one character but actually just letting go and just being able to breathe in your skin. I think the human mind needs it. As actors, as characters, I believe that if you want to do something different, something good, you need to be in that frame of mind and that requires time, that requires a lot of hard work and homework.”

Elaborating further on how her process changes from film to film, she adds, “If it is a film like Dasvi where the film is based on Haryanvi background and I play a cop, I am not someone who has a thick accent but you need to understand my family background, you need to understand the Haryanvi girl who is educated, to work and to be comfortable with the language and with the diction, so that you can improvise and make it your own; that comfort needs to be there. For a film like A Thursday, which was a very intense film and I think that is something which required a lot of mental prep and a lot of it was left to the imagination; just to literally be in the moment and imagine what if this had actually happened and what would you do in that scenario. It was a very heavy film for me. I remember I used to go on the set and I used to feel very heavy in my body.”

Tags: Yami Gautam, Dasvi, A Thursday, Oh My God 2