Yami Gautam surprised her fans today by announcing that she has tied the knot with Aditya Dhar. The actress took to Twitter to share this news with her fans.

Yami tweeted, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Aditya is a filmmaker and he had worked with Yami in the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Replying on Yami’s tweet, Ronnie Screwvala, the producer of Uri, wrote, “To a very very special couple. Lifetime of joy and happiness Aditya and Yami ….. what a lovely setting – love the privacy and intimacy – most appropriate for two super talented yet super reclusive people -….now that’s how you keep a secret.”

We congratulate the couple for this new journey in their life.

Talking about Yami’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Bhoot Police, Dasvi and A Thursday. She has already wrapped up Bhoot Police and Dasvi, and A Thursday is still in production.

Meanwhile, Aditya will reportedly start shooting for The Immortal Ashwatthama in September. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.