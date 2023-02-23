Actors Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s upcoming movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga will release on Netflix on March 24, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Touted as a fast-paced heist-thriller, the movie is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Also starring Sharad Kelkar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a story of an air hostess and her businessman beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark.

However, the heist goes horribly wrong when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Singh said working on Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga turned out to be a “thrilling, roller-coaster ride”.

“Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix.

“Maddock has always been pushing the envelope on the stories they tell and to have Netflix give a platform to these stories makes this even more special,” the director said.

Vijan and Kaushik said they wanted to be a part of the project when they first heard the story.

“We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the role perfectly. This film is a heist thriller, one of the very few to come out of the Indian entertainment industry, and with Netflix always supporting distinct stories, we knew we had to work together on this title.

“Audiences across the world are looking for interesting films to enjoy and we hope this one satiates them,” they said.

(PTI)