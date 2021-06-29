Bollywood actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who tied the nuptial knot on June 4, 2021, in an extremely intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, are set to resume work on their respective projects.

According to reports, Gautam will join the sets of her upcoming film A Thursday on Tuesday. Dhar, on the other hand, has already commenced pre-production work on his hugely anticipated film The Immortal Ashwatthama. Producer Ronnie Screwvala is bankrolling both films under his banner RSVP Movies.

“Yami will be shooting in Mumbai in a 20-days start-to-finish schedule. This portion will be a mix of action and conversational sequences. Soon after wrapping up A Thursday, Yami will start filming for Pink (2016) director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next. She also has Ronnie Screwvala and Aditya Dhar’s next production with Pratik Gandhi in the pipeline. However, that will roll only by the year end,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

Talking about The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in principal roles, the source adds, “Aditya is already prepping with the actors, and will also begin the reading sessions soon. Casting for the supporting parts is on. A major portion of the film will be shot in Ukraine, recce for which is already done. They might shoot at a few other international locations depending on the permissions, and Aditya will leave for that recce in a month’s time.”

The Immortal Ashwatthama, which is based on a character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata, is scheduled to roll in September. The sci-fi film is set to be made on a lavish scale. The first-look of the film shows a futuristic setting with multiple skyscrapers in the background and Kaushal’s Ashwatthama holding a lightning sword.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, A Thursday, The Immortal Ashwatthama