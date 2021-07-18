Starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the most successful films of 2015. Despite facing a tough competition from Prabhas’ magnum-opus Baahubali: The Beginning, Kabir Khan’s directorial managed to do phenomenally well at the ticket window.

Also featuring Harshali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is considered one of the best films of superstar Salman Khan’s career. After setting box office on fire, the film did incredibly well on satellite also.

A leading entertainment portal recently interacted with writer KV Vijayendra Prasad who revealed that he is trying to crack a story for a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The writer also added that he has discussed the same with Khan.

“I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises,” Prasad said.

He went on to confirm, “When I met him casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it is a good idea.”

Meanwhile, KV Vijayendra Prasad is presently waiting for the release of his next film Thalaivi. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the much-awaited film is a biographical drama based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The biopic was earlier slated to arrive in theatres in April, but the makers had to halt its release due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. If fresh reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to announce the new release date of the film soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: KV Vijayendra Prasad, Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2