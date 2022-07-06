Stranger Things actor Jim Hopper, aka David Harbour, spilled the beans on the exact moment he realized his now-wife, Lily Allen, was “the one” for him.

In an interview with the GQ magazine, Harbour revealed that when he was in London while shooting for the film, ‘Black Widow’ he went on “dates”, reported Page Six.

Harbour’s first date with British singer, Allen was at The Wolseley and he thought her to be an ‘unbelievable’ woman. “I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time. We got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she’s… unbelievable,” shared the 47-year-old actor.

Recalling their “third date”, and the moment he understood that Allen was the perfect partner for him, the Stranger Things star admitted that it was during that time he decided, he was “going to be brutally honest” about some things in his life, reported Page Six. He added that it would have taken an “extraordinary person” to accept the things he confessed at that time.

“It was our third date. I was just in this phase where I was like, ‘I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything,’ because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs. It would take an extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking, ‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around,” shared Harbour.

David Harbour and Lily Allen tied the knot in Las Vegas, in 2020, keeping the ceremony low-key, reported Page Six. Their wedding was attended by Allen’s two daughters Marnie Rose and Ethel Cooper whom she shares with her ex-partner Sam Cooper.

Harbour currently stars in the latest season 4 of Stranger Things. He has received widespread critical acclaim for her role as Hopper as well.

