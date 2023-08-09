22.8 C
London
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentWould rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics: Vijay Deverakonda
Entertainment

Would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics: Vijay Deverakonda

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Ahead of ‘Jailer’ release, Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

Ahead of the release of the film Jailer, legendary actor...
UK News

John Constable painting worth up to £2 million found in ancient Scottish castle

A forgotten painting by prominent British landscape painter, John...
UK News

Police officer in fatal pedestrian collision jailed

A POLICE officer who pleaded guilty to causing the...
News

Criminal gangs on social media helping drivers to avoid speeding fines

Criminal gangs are profiting from aiding motorists in evading...
Comment

Gujarat-Britain air bridge must be modernised, says MP

THOUSANDS of people will head from the UK to...

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday said he would rather embrace a blockbuster hit with bad reviews than stars from critics.

The actor, whose last release Liger performed poorly at the box office, said he has had his fair share of flops in his 12-year career in the movies. He is currently awaiting the release of his new film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“When a film doesn’t perform or work, it does hurt. I have experienced many flops in the past, and Liger is not the first one… That’s the only way I can learn.

“I don’t have institutions to guide me, I make my own decisions… What will I do with stars? I would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics,” Deverakonda told reporters here at the trailer launch of the Telugu film.

Kushi follows the story of Viplab and Aradhaya, who go against all odds and marry each other, only to discover that marriage is not a bed of roses. Prabhu was not present at the event.

Deverakonda, known for films such as Arjun ReddyDear Comrade, and Mahanati, said failure is as much a part of life as success.

“Success is failing and still moving forward and correcting the wrong things and doing them right. Life is what happens between them. I had 10 releases, I had 10 moments. I have lived 34 years. Life is not about those 10 moments. Life is what I do between them and long after them,” the actor added.

With Liger, Deverakonda said, he took a lot of time to come to terms with the fact that he was blind to what was obvious.

“I was like how the hell did I not see this going down like this?” he said.

But the actor said he has learned his lesson.

“I am somebody that speaks my mind. So, earlier, if I thought a film would do well, I never shied away from calling it a blockbuster. But I have decided to shut my mouth for the next three films and let my work speak,” he added.

According to Deverakonda, Kushi is special because it is the story of a regular couple.

Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as a fan, we celebrate them. But you know you are not Pushpa or you are not Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you know you are Viplab. You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You know it is your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level. I think that’s why people across the country will watch it. Love has no language,” he added. “Be it Hindi, Telugu or across the world, when we love someone, we look at them, we hold them, we kiss them, we miss them. These are the common emotions that are beyond the language. The conflict of the film is rooted in India.”

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on September 1.

The film also stars veteran actors like Lakshmi and Sharanya.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Alia Bhatt opens up about her British citizenship
Next article
Ahead of ‘Jailer’ release, Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ahead of ‘Jailer’ release, Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

Entertainment 0
Ahead of the release of the film Jailer, legendary actor...

John Constable painting worth up to £2 million found in ancient Scottish castle

UK News 0
A forgotten painting by prominent British landscape painter, John...

Police officer in fatal pedestrian collision jailed

UK News 0
A POLICE officer who pleaded guilty to causing the...

Popular

Ahead of ‘Jailer’ release, Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

Entertainment 0
Ahead of the release of the film Jailer, legendary actor...

John Constable painting worth up to £2 million found in ancient Scottish castle

UK News 0
A forgotten painting by prominent British landscape painter, John...

Police officer in fatal pedestrian collision jailed

UK News 0
A POLICE officer who pleaded guilty to causing the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc