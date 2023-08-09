Would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics: Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday said he would rather embrace a blockbuster hit with bad reviews than stars from critics.

The actor, whose last release Liger performed poorly at the box office, said he has had his fair share of flops in his 12-year career in the movies. He is currently awaiting the release of his new film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“When a film doesn’t perform or work, it does hurt. I have experienced many flops in the past, and Liger is not the first one… That’s the only way I can learn.

“I don’t have institutions to guide me, I make my own decisions… What will I do with stars? I would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics,” Deverakonda told reporters here at the trailer launch of the Telugu film.

Kushi follows the story of Viplab and Aradhaya, who go against all odds and marry each other, only to discover that marriage is not a bed of roses. Prabhu was not present at the event.

Deverakonda, known for films such as Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Mahanati, said failure is as much a part of life as success.

“Success is failing and still moving forward and correcting the wrong things and doing them right. Life is what happens between them. I had 10 releases, I had 10 moments. I have lived 34 years. Life is not about those 10 moments. Life is what I do between them and long after them,” the actor added.

With Liger, Deverakonda said, he took a lot of time to come to terms with the fact that he was blind to what was obvious.

“I was like how the hell did I not see this going down like this?” he said.

But the actor said he has learned his lesson.

“I am somebody that speaks my mind. So, earlier, if I thought a film would do well, I never shied away from calling it a blockbuster. But I have decided to shut my mouth for the next three films and let my work speak,” he added.

According to Deverakonda, Kushi is special because it is the story of a regular couple.

“Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as a fan, we celebrate them. But you know you are not Pushpa or you are not Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you know you are Viplab. You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You know it is your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level. I think that’s why people across the country will watch it. Love has no language,” he added. “Be it Hindi, Telugu or across the world, when we love someone, we look at them, we hold them, we kiss them, we miss them. These are the common emotions that are beyond the language. The conflict of the film is rooted in India.”

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on September 1.

The film also stars veteran actors like Lakshmi and Sharanya.