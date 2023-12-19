7.8 C
London
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsWoman wins over £15,000 in discrimination case after being forced to walk...
UK News

Woman wins over £15,000 in discrimination case after being forced to walk home alone at night

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war

The India-Bangladesh link was honoured by the British Bengali...
UK News

Halima Begum quits ActionAid UK amid racism allegations

PROMINENT charity, ActionAid UK, is facing internal chaos following...
UK News

UK care home accused of exploiting its Indian staff

An undercover investigation at a care home conducted by...
UK News

Government allocates £64bn boost for local councils

BRITAIN plans to increase funding for local government councils...
Headline Story

Families planning legal action against ‘cruel’ income threshold

Facing separation due to stringent income thresholds in the...

Fathimath Athif, who worked late-night shifts at Spice E17, an unlicensed takeaway restaurant in east London, has won a discrimination case against her male boss.

Despite having worked only four shifts, she was awarded over £15,000, The Times reported.

During the employment tribunal, Athif asserted that she should have been allowed to end her shift at 11 pm, as initially agreed upon, due to feeling unsafe walking alone on the streets.

Representing herself, she presented statistics highlighting women’s increased fear compared to men when being out alone in the dark.

The judge acknowledged the unequal impact on genders regarding late work hours, stating that Athif had been disadvantaged and discriminated against by being compelled to work beyond her agreed-upon hours.

Additionally, Athif claimed to have been assaulted by her boss after raising concerns about her working hours. As a result of the tribunal ruling, she has been granted more than £15,000 in compensation.

During the hearing in east London, details emerged that the woman had begun employment as a kitchen porter for the business in Walthamstow in 2021.

The woman also had a prior relationship with the takeaway boss, Mohamed Lallmohamud, the hearing was told.

An arrangement had been made for Athif to work from 5 pm to 11 pm, involving tasks such as food preparation, washing up, and cleaning the floor.

The tribunal’s report highlighted that after Athif’s first shift, she informed Lallmohamud about her concern regarding walking to the bus stop, particularly due to the quiet streets near her house after midnight.

The tribunal’s judgment noted that while Athif had not experienced physical assaults from people on the street, she expressed feeling unsafe due to encountering drunk men or drug users making sexual remarks, contributing to her sense of insecurity.

The tribunal revealed that although the agreement stipulated Athif would end her shifts by 11 pm, the takeaway typically remained open until at least 11.20 pm.

There was an instance where Athif informed Lallmohamud about her need to leave on time, to which he responded that she couldn’t leave until finishing her tasks.

An argument ensued, during which Lallmohamud reportedly shouted, “Get the hell out of my shop.” Athif recounted that as she attempted to leave, the boss seized her by the neck, pinning her against a wall, and demanded to know if she intended to return to work.

The tribunal ruled that Athif had faced a “hostile, intimidatory, and violent” situation. It further stated that she felt “intimidated, harassed, and degraded” by her treatment.

As a result, the tribunal awarded her a total of £16,465.54 in damages, including £10,000 for injury to feelings.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Halima Begum quits ActionAid UK amid racism allegations
Next article
Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war

UK News 0
The India-Bangladesh link was honoured by the British Bengali...

Asda’s debt leverage declining, asserts Mohsin Issa

Business 0
ASDA’S co-owner Mohsin Issa has assured MPs that the...

Top accountancy body under fire for lack of diversity

Business 0
THE Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Ugandan Asian Expulsion: Role of the Aga Khan family in creating “Alternative Pathways to Resettlement”

Headline Story 0
THE year 2022 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc