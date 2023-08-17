22.2 C
UK News

Woking murder: Cause of Sara’s death ‘still to be established’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

THE cause of death of a 10-year-old Woking girl is “still to be established” as the outcome of a post-mortem examination remained inclusive.

Police said further tests were required to establish how she died. The girl is not formally identified, although she is locally named Sara, daughter of taxi driver Urfan Sharif.

Her body was discovered in her family home on Hammond Road around 2.50 am on Thursday (10) after police rushed to the address.

While Surrey Police believe three people wanted for the investigation fled the UK the day before the discovery of the crime, media reports said the trio, known to the girl, travelled to Pakistan.

Detective superintendent Mark Chapman said at a media briefing that investigators were not looking to identify anyone else in the case. None has been arrested in connection with the murder.

A travel agent told the BBC that three people booked one-way tickets to Pakistan on August 9.

He said the person who contacted him for the booking wanted tickets for three adults and five children.

According to the report, UK authorities have not formally approached Pakistani police over the case.

Britain has no formal extradition treaty with Pakistan.

The police presence at Sara’s family home in Horsell is likely to continue for weeks.

She is believed to have attended a local school. Her mother Olga said the custody of her children had been handed over to Sharif – her former husband – following a court order.

Olga told the Sun that her last meeting with her children took place four years ago in 2019.

