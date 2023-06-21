THIS week marks the 40th anniversary of classic Bollywood film Woh Saat Din, which was released in cinemas on June 23, 1983, to great acclaim. It is also 40 years since Anil Kapoor made his debut as a leading man in that film and kickstarted a remarkable career that would take him all the way to the very top.

Eastern Eye decided to celebrate Woh Saat Din, which gave audiences the evergreen star by listing 20 quick facts connected to the film.