Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha hit theatres on Thursday, amid calls for a boycott, and looking at the opening collection and rating on IMDb, it seems the boycott brigade has succeeded in its plans to harm the film.

While the film pocketed ₹10.7 crore on day one of release, its IMDb ratings stand at a mere 4.2 out of 10 on the basis of nearly 52,000 votes. The film has thus joined the club of lowest-rated films by Aamir Khan.

Having said that, IMDb is notorious for being extremely easy to manipulate. Though it has introduced several changes in its audience rating system over the years, it is an open secret that it can still be manipulated. It seems Laal Singh Chaddha has fell prey to the same.

If reports are to be believed, LSC is being review-bombed on IMDb. As mentioned above, the film has an average rating of 4.2/10, but there is evidence that the rating is being tampered with. There is an uptick in 1-star reviews the film has received. This shows the date is being manipulated.

Out of approximately 52,000 votes counted, Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered nearly 13,000 5-star ratings and nearly 33,000 1-star ratings.

Whether the rating is being manipulated or not seems inconsequential because the film has not done any wonders at the box office. It has received a lukewarm response from the audience and the writing on the wall is clear that Aamir Khan has added one more disastrous film to his filmography after the epic failure of Thugs of Hindostan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. In addition to Aamir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in important roles.

