Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has showered blessings on his son Aryan Khan as the latter recently announced his directorial debut.

After Aryan shared an Instagram post on Tuesday in which he shared that he has finished writing for his debut directorial project, Shah Rukh took the post’s comments section and wished his son.

“Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action,” Aryan captioned the post which had the script’s picture.

In the comments, Shah Rukh shared his wishes by writing,

“Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

Aryan replied to his father’s comment by writing, “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set.”

Shah Rukh, with his usual wit, then wrote, “then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings.”

“@iamsrk of course…only night shoots,” Aryan wrote, complying with his father’s request.

Mother Gauri Khan also commented, “Can’t wait to watch,” followed by the heart eyes emoticon.

Previously in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions. On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is following in her father’s footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’.

(ANI)