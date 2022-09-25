Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came out in support of all-rounder Deepti Sharma after the latter ran out England’s Charlotte Dean at the non-striker end while she was backing up, an act known as ‘Mankading’, saying that the act speaks about her players’ awareness during the game.

Sometimes, the batter at the non-striker’s end leaves his popping crease while the bowler is in his/her final delivery stride. If a bowler sees this, he/she can legally attempt to run out of that batter as per the laws of the sport. This was first done by Indian cricket legend Vinoo Mankad during 1947-48 during India’s tour of Australia by running out Australia’s Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end, which earned it the name ‘Mankading’.

Though many cricketers argue that it is against the spirit of the game, it is totally legal as per the laws of the sport.

As per Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be Run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out Run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

Also, as per updated playing conditions of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which will come into effect from October 1, 2022, this method of running out will be moved on from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to ‘Run Out’ section following the laws.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retaliated during the post-match presentation saying that she does not think her players have done something now and she will back her players because Deepti has not done anything outside of the rules.

“To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which were not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket]. It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules,” said Harmanpreet.

Coming to the match, India was bundled out for 169 after being put to bat first by England. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma (68) helped Women in Blue avoid humiliation. Pacer Kate Cross (4/26) was England’s leading bowler. Freya Kemp (2/24) and Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) also did great for England.

Chasing 170, a brilliant spell from Renuka Singh (4/29) had reduced England to 65/7. Knocks from captain Amy Jones (28) and Charlotte Dean (47) took England close to a victory, but a Deepti Sharma ran out Dean, who was at the non-striker’s end to seal a 16-run win for India. Jhulan (2/30) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/38) also starred in India’s win.

With this victory, Team India has sealed the series 3-0. They have won their first series against England since 1999.

