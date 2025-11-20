‘Wicked: For Good’ reviews highlight Ariana Grande’s standout role amid mixed reactions

Highlights:

Wicked: For Good reviews show steady approval but less hype than the original film.

Critics note the sequel’s darker tone and smaller, more character-driven story.

Ariana Grande receives consistent praise for her emotionally nuanced performance.

Some reviewers find the sequel thinner and less magical; others say it improves on the first. - Advertisement -

New origin stories for the Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow add depth to the franchise.

The film relies more on performances than large musical numbers or spectacle.

Box office focus shifts to the sequel’s performance beyond opening weekend.

The release of Wicked: For Good has sparked a wave of reviews that generally approve of the sequel, though the response is more measured compared to the excitement surrounding the original film. Critics have noted that this second installment takes a darker, more intimate approach, focusing on character development rather than the large-scale musical spectacle that defined the first.

Ariana Grande, starring in a leading role, is receiving widespread acclaim in early reviews. Variety praised her “fragility” and noted that she benefits from a more developed character arc this time around. The Hollywood Reporter added that Grande’s quieter scenes carry a “soft ache,” highlighting her ability to bring emotional depth to the film. Some critics have even suggested that her work could be award-worthy.

Co-star Cynthia Erivo also earned recognition for anchoring the film emotionally, providing a strong presence even as the story pulls away from the grand spectacle of the first movie.

Mixed Reviews on Tone and Story in Wicked: For Good

Many reviewers pointed out that Wicked: For Good does not carry the same level of hype as the original film, which arrived after years of anticipation. The sequel takes a smaller, more focused approach. Empire gave the film a three-star rating, describing it as “not quite Wicked: For Great,” reflecting a sentiment of modest approval rather than overwhelming praise.

The Independent offered a harsher take, calling the film “aimless” and stating that it “has no magic.” However, others found the sequel to be “highly entertaining,” showing that opinions vary widely among critics.

A key difference highlighted was the reduced number of big musical numbers, which some saw as a drawback. Yet, some reviewers appreciated this shift, suggesting that the smaller scale and darker tone allowed for more nuanced storytelling. New origin stories for the Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow characters also generated interest and were seen by some critics as a welcome expansion of the Wicked universe.

Ariana Grande’s Role and Impact on the Film’s Reception

In every review, Ariana Grande’s performance emerged as a highlight. Critics agree that she steps confidently into the spotlight, often stealing scenes with her emotional expressiveness. Grande’s character benefits from an arc that allows her to explore vulnerability, making her portrayal stand out.

This emphasis on performance over spectacle marks a departure from the first film’s blockbuster style. As one reviewer noted, Wicked: For Good “lives on performances, not pyrotechnics,” pointing to a more subdued but emotionally charged film.

The Future of Wicked on Screen and Box Office Expectations

Box office analysts are already tracking the sequel’s performance closely. The first Wicked movie grossed over £750 million worldwide, setting a high bar for the follow-up. While initial reviews are positive but not enthusiastic, the sequel’s long-term success will depend on audience turnout in the coming weeks.

Director Jon M. Chu, who helmed both films, has moved on to a new musical adaptation project: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, set for release in 2027. Chu has described the two-part Wicked project as one that “took everything out of him,” suggesting the scale of effort behind the productions.