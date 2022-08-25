Top tweets to mark the actress’s birthday and TV dance show appearance

A fast-growing fanbase, combined with fantastic talent and a fearless approach, has elevated Rubina Dilaik to phenomenal heights.

The actress, massively popular reality TV star and social media darling will be celebrating her 35th birthday on Friday (26). She will also be participating in the 10th season, of dance-based reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which commences next Saturday (3).

To mark both occasions, Eastern Eye got her dedicated Twitter fans to reveal why they love Rubina so much, and chose the top 20 tweets from the many that were sent.

@Algina02343347: She is the real soul who can inspire everyone by her actions. She believes in exploring new things without thinking the challenges of it, and most importantly she never fears about losing anything, and does everything with faith and honesty. She is truly gutsy.

@chand_ruby26: Because she is real and fearless.

@dailyyrubina: Firstly, I love Rubina because she is the most beautiful and graceful celebrity I’ve ever known in my entire life. Rubina is a very strong-headed woman and has a fearless personality. She is an unproblematic and sweet person. She is also a great and versatile actress.

@itsareeba_: I love Rubina Dilaik because she is real and different from the masses. She always puts her opinions across fearlessly and is super friendly with everyone from fans and staff to her co-actors. Her love and respect for nature is also inspiring.

@ManageIshu: A successful, independent woman who knows what she wants in this world. She speaks her mind in every situation. She stands up for what she believes in and won’t stop until she is finished. She has confidence and guts to stand for the truth. That’s why I love her.

@maria_x12: Love Rubina Dilaik. Her personality is like no other. She’s kind, caring and innocent, but we also love her savage attitude when’s she gives it back. The multi-talented star can act, sing, and dance. She’s given hit TV serials but now it’s time to shine in Bollywood films.

@MdJohanKhan4: Because she has a golden heart.

@preeti14197527: She is very down to earth, caring, fierce, real, and strong-headed. Most importantly, she doesn’t have any PR because she believes in organic love.

@Rocksta26455119: Rubina is a strong-headed, fearless personality and at the same time, is a very down-to-earth, caring person. She is working in the industry since a decade without any PR machinery, but still remains successful in both her personal and professional life.

@Rubihol71730472: I became her fan from (drama series) Choti Bahu where she played Radhika. From that time, I really liked her. I just got amazed by her versatility after Bigg Boss 14. She became an idol for me. Rubina Dilaik means the world to me. She is fearless and one thing I love most about her is straightforwardness.

@Rubina86043122: I love her straight-forward personality. She doesn’t care what others will think about her and says what she believes.

@Rubinadilaik_14: I find Rubina Dilaik the most relatable celebrity because she is a very raw and beautiful soul, who always does what she feels, be it on reality shows or her social media. Apart from this, her beauty, attitude of never giving up and dedication for work is always lovable and inspiring.

@RubinaNia: There are millions of reasons to love her. She is unstoppable. Rubina is a beauty with brains, an independent woman, inspiring and woman of her words. She carries a positive aura with her and is kind-hearted. She’s also honest and straightforward.

@rubinashines: I love Rubina because everything about her is perfect. She is fearless, strong, beautiful, and very humble. She treats her fans like her family. I feel proud to have her as my idol. Also, she has tremendous charisma that draws everyone’s attention towards her.

@Rubisworld1: Rubina has inspired so many people, not only professionally, but personally as well. She spreads happiness and positivity through her work and speech. A brilliant actress and an honest person, Rubina never tries to impress, she always tries to express.

@rubixtomato: Rubina is one of the most humble celebrities I have ever seen in the industry. No matter how hard people try to make her look bad, she always comes out stronger and shines like a queen. I just love her for everything she is.

@RubinaXPriya: I will never be able to repay you Rubina Dilaik for how much you have inspired me, but I know God will and that’s more than anything I can do for you. I love the way she challenges me to be stronger and do better, every day. Thank you for being inspiring and positive.

@Queen_Rubina1: I love her because of her fierce personality and attitude. Also, for her realness and beauty, obviously. That’s why she is the boss lady. Her kindness and generosity always inspire me.

@Viren_02: I stan Rubina Dilaik because she manages to connect with audience through her personality and somewhere we all see ourselves within her. I admire her integrity and strong headed personality.

@VirgoQueenRubi: Rubina is classy and most passionate in whatever she puts her heart to. Tell Rubi I love her.