Who is Banksy? Reuters investigation points to Bristol artist Robin Gunningham

Highlights:

Reuters investigation links Banksy to Bristol-born artist Robin Gunningham, born in 1973

Evidence includes witness accounts from Ukraine murals, travel records and past court documents

Long-running speculation involving Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja was also examined

The identity of the street artist Banksy may have moved closer to being confirmed after a detailed investigation by Reuters linked the figure behind the pseudonym to Bristol-born graffiti artist Robin Gunningham.

The inquiry revisits a question that has circulated for decades in the art world. Banksy’s work has appeared in cities across Europe, the United States and the Middle East, often overnight and without prior notice. The anonymity surrounding the artist has been central to the reputation of the name Banksy, turning every new mural into both an art event and an ongoing mystery.

Reuters reported that evidence gathered during its investigation connects Banksy to Gunningham through witness testimony, travel records and historical documents. The findings add to years of speculation suggesting the Bristol native could be the artist working under the Banksy identity.

While Banksy has never publicly confirmed a real name, the investigation provides additional details that have revived discussion about who created some of the most widely recognised pieces of contemporary street art.

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Banksy murals in Ukraine become a key focus of the investigation

One of the most significant developments in the Banksy inquiry relates to a series of murals that appeared in Ukraine in 2022. The artworks later appeared on Banksy’s official social media accounts, confirming they were genuine.

Among the works was a mural painted on a damaged apartment building in the village of Horenka near Kyiv. The image shows a bearded man bathing in a bathtub painted on the exposed interior wall of the building, which had been damaged during the war.

Residents told Reuters that three people arrived in the village in an ambulance shortly before the mural appeared. According to witnesses, two masked individuals stepped out carrying cardboard stencils and spray-painted the image on the remaining wall of the building.

When Reuters reporters visited Horenka several weeks later, they showed residents photographs of individuals who have long been associated with speculation about Banksy’s identity. The list included French street artist Thierry Guetta, musician Robert Del Naja, and Bristol-born artist Robin Gunningham.

Witness responses during those interviews became part of the investigation that eventually pointed back to Gunningham.

Banksy travel records and documents linked to Robin Gunningham

Travel records surrounding the Ukraine murals became another focus of the Banksy investigation.

According to Reuters, documentary photographer Giles Duley, who escorted the painters during the Ukraine trip, entered the country from Poland on 28 October 2022.

The agency confirmed that Robert Del Naja crossed the same border on the same day.

However, Reuters also reported that a man travelling under the name David Jones crossed the same border point on that date. A source familiar with Ukrainian immigration records said the passport carried the same birth date as Robin Gunningham.

Reuters reported that Gunningham later used the name David Jones, although it remains unclear whether he still does.

Another element cited in the investigation dates back to a graffiti arrest in New York in 2000. Police and court records from the case repeatedly refer to Robin Gunningham after a man was caught defacing a billboard on Hudson Street.

Those documents were examined alongside earlier reporting that had already linked the Banksy identity to the Bristol-born artist.

Banksy identity debate has lasted for decades

The identity of Banksy has been debated since the artist’s work first began appearing on walls and buildings in the United Kingdom in the 1990s.

Several names have been proposed over the years. One of the most frequently mentioned has been Robert Del Naja, a founding member of the band Massive Attack and an early graffiti artist known as 3D.

Supporters of that theory have pointed out that Banksy artworks have sometimes appeared in cities around the same time Massive Attack were touring. However, Reuters reported that its investigation did not find evidence confirming Del Naja as Banksy.

Another clue surfaced in photographs taken in Jamaica in 2004 by photographer Peter Dean Rickards, who captured images of Banksy at work. Those photographs were later linked to Gunningham in previous media reports.

Records from Bristol Cathedral School also show that Gunningham produced artistic work as a student, including a comic strip published in a school magazine.

Banksy’s work continues to shape global street art

Despite the continuing debate about identity, Banksy’s influence on contemporary art remains widely recognised.

The artist’s stencil-based works often combine satire with political commentary and appear in public spaces rather than traditional galleries. Images such as Girl with Balloon have become widely reproduced and recognised internationally.

Banksy’s public interventions have also drawn attention beyond the art world. One of the most widely reported incidents occurred during a 2018 auction when a framed version of Girl with Balloon partially shredded itself immediately after being sold, reinforcing the artist’s reputation for combining performance and art.

Despite repeated investigations and years of speculation, Banksy has continued to maintain anonymity. The Reuters findings linking the artist to Robin Gunningham add another chapter to a mystery that has surrounded the name Banksy for more than two decades.