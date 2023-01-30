Actor Shah Rukh Khan during the success event of his recently released Pathaan talked about the sequel of the film and said, “Whenever he (Siddharth) wants me I’ll do it.”

While hinting Pathaan 2, during the interaction, director Siddharth Anand said, “Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege?”, fans screamed, “Pathaan 2.” Siddharth replied: “Insha allah.” The ‘Don’ actor on the other hand also talked about the sequel of the film.

“This is a big day for us, my family. We haven’t experienced this happiness in a while. Whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll do it. If they want to make a sequel, it’ll be my honour to do it,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

While sharing his experience of working with Siddharth, he said, “Just like every filmmaker, I also had a wish list to once work with Shah Rukh Khan. I think you have to earn a Shah Rukh Khan film, I think it was my journey which I completed and that is when I got a gift to direct Shah Rukh Khan.”

Sidharth Anand also spoke about how the controversy that ‘Pathaan’ faced prior to its release had affected the film’s team.

He said, “Our last two months were a little stressful, to be honest, because of the whole environment, and everyone supported us. People came in huge numbers on day 1 to watch our film.”

‘Pathaan’ is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 542 crore (£54.4million approx) gross worldwide in just 5 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’, which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from “seeti maar” dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it’s Salman Khan’s extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK’s comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ and Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’ to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore (£20 million approx) club.