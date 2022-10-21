Each year, the Mayor of London’s free annual family event is delivered in partnership with Diwali in London, at Trafalgar square. This year, TRS participated in the event as a proud sponsor bringing flavours, emotions, and the special tastes of Diwali to the event.

TRS has been a household name in the UK delivering authentic and traditional South Asian products. From lentils and, beans, to peas, spices, and more, TRS ensures quality in every bite!

The event which took place on the 9th of October started with performances by dance artists, cooking demonstrations, comedy performances, various market stalls, and art shows from the South Asian community which brought a culturally rich experience to all visitors.

The event saw a stupendous turnout, with large crowds interacting with the performers and browsing through the marketplace, indulging in delicious vegan and vegetarian recipes.

TRS, showcased their authentic, flavourful, and versatile products through cooking demonstrations by the talented Chetna Makan. Chetna, a passionate cook and creative baker, whipped up some mouth-watering vegetarian recipes such as Courgette Moong Dal, Onion, and Spinach Pakoras, and Garlic Coriander Chana Masala.

These instantly became a favourite, and our guests could not wait to recreate them at home!

Now, we all know that Diwali is not complete without “mithai”, and we made sure to deliver! After trying out Chetna’s savoury treats, guests were able to indulge in TRS’s spice-inspired unique and delicious roll-up ice creams, available in three different flavours – Vanilla & Turmeric, Oreo & Chilli, and Vanilla & Cardamom. Each of these flavours evoked a special flavour profile and was a perfect palate cleanser!

The fun did not just end there, in addition to the appetisers provided by TRS, guests also had the opportunity to participate in games! TRS organised a prize-grabbing machine, where participants could win TRS hampers full of merchandise including aprons, products, tote bags, and more.

TRS spokesperson Stephanie Rose-O’Riordan commented: “The event was a great success and we were delighted to celebrate TRS’ heritage alongside the wider South Asian diaspora in England.

We wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali and hope to be a part of your festive treats and celebrations!