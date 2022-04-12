AJEESH always knew he wanted to have a career where he could help others, which stemmed from memories of his mother supporting his grandmother with dementia in her later years.

Ajeesh initially came to England from India to study, but like many students he also needed to find work to support himself. However, he needed something flexible that could fit around his education and preferably a role where there were opportunities to earn, learn and develop.

Before coming to England, Ajeesh had never visited a care home but his brother who already lived here worked in adult social care. Ajeesh’s brother spoke inspiringly about his job and how passionate he was about it being able to make a positive difference to the lives of the people he supported every day.

Despite having no previous experience in adult social care, Ajeesh’s brother encouraged him to apply for a role as a Healthcare Assistant in a nursing home and assured him that training and support would be available. Needless to say, he was successful and secured a great job.

“Although there were aspects of the job that were new to me, at the heart of the role is a desire to support others, and that wasn’t new to me,” said Ajeesh. “It’s something I enjoy, and I appreciate the immense reward that it brings.”

Before he started his job, Ajeesh was a little worried about being able to build a good rapport with the residents and his colleagues but had nothing to worry about. “I feel completely at ease and confident and know that I am an integral part of the team,” he shares.

Ajeesh has taken advantage of all of the training opportunities that are available through his employer, explaining that by completing a number of courses, he has been equipped with the skills needed to thrive in his role.

Ajeesh has also found his knowledge of Tamil particularly useful in his role and was able to talk to a Sri Lankan resident in her own language, which made her very happy. “It’s great I can use my language skills at work to make the residents feel more comfortable as well,” says Ajeesh.

“Now, after two years in his role, Ajeesh continues to build on his successful career in adult social care.” He encourages anyone looking for a rewarding job where you get to empower those you would support whilst benefiting from a wide range of training and development opportunities, to apply for a role in adult social care. “I have learnt so much, grown in confidence and am incredibly proud of the support I bring daily to my care recipients,” says Ajeesh.

