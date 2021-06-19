Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) is one of the most loved Hindi films of all times. Powered by excellent performances from the whole cast, an imaginative screenplay, and breathtakingly beautiful song and dance routines, the emotionally-charged film has attained cult status over the years.

As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns 22 on Friday, superstar Ajay Devgn took a trip down memory lane and reminisced working on the film. The romantic-drama-musical is a love triangle between Sameer (Salman Khan), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Vanraj (Devgn).

Devgn said that while the team was well-aware of the sensitive storyline of the film, they were surprised by its runaway success. “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash and I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. We did not think though that it would create history. Humbled,” the award-winning actor wrote on Twitter. He also shared a couple of candid on-location photographs from the sets of the film.

Backed by Bhansali and distributed by Shemaroo Entertainment and Eros International, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam did not only emerge as a huge blockbuster at the ticket window, but it also garnered widespread critical acclaim. All songs of the film were a huge hit and are popular among listeners even today.

After its rousing success, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also won big at various award shows. It won the prestigious National Film Award for music, cinematography, choreography and production design.

Sharing behind-the-scene moments from the film, the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions celebrated the 22 years of the film. “We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we are experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam. Celebrating the 22 years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love,” the tweet read.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam