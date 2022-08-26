Sylvester Stallone has denied the rumours that his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce over a dog. Hours after news of Flavin filing for divorce hit the internet, several media outlets reported that Stallone had wanted to get a Rottweiler to protect their family but Flavin did not agree to bring home yet another pet and their argument over the dog brought up other issues that ultimately led Flavin to file for divorce.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” Stallone said in a statement to TMZ, also acknowledging that the two did have issues over how to care for the dog. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She is an amazing woman. She is the nicest human being I have ever met.”

Stallone posted on Instagram in early August about adopting the dog, who is named Dwight after his character in the series Tulsa King. “So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four-legged friend,” the actor wrote in the caption of the post.

As per reports, Stallone also recently covered up a tattoo of Flavin on his bicep with a tribute to his dog and “Rocky” co-star Butkus, who died, leading some to speculate that their marriage was in trouble.

However, his publicist said in a statement, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Sylvester and Jennifer met in 1988 and got married in 1997. They share three daughters: 25-year-old Sophia, 24-year-old Sistine, and 20-year-old Scarlet. Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone on August 19, noting in the filing that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

