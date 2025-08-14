War 2 review roundup: Jr NTR’s bollywood debut sparks mixed audience reactions

War 2 released on 14 August 2025, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut sparked debate, with some saying he overshadowed Hrithik Roshan.

Action sequences and cinematography were praised; storyline criticised as predictable and slow in parts.

Connects to the YRF Spy Universe and includes a post-credits tease for future crossovers.

Competing at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie during Independence Day week.

War 2, the latest film in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, released worldwide on 14 August 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. It is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and has also been released in premium formats such as IMAX and 4DX.

The film follows War (2019) and expands the interlinked Spy Universe that includes Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the upcoming Alpha. In War 2, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super spy Kabir, facing off against a new adversary played by Jr NTR, marking his Bollywood debut.

War 2 Social Media Buzz and Early Reactions

Within hours of release, War 2 generated significant online discussion. Hashtags like #War2, #HrithikRoshan, and #NTRJr trended on X, with fans and critics sharing their first impressions.

One of the most talked-about aspects of War 2 has been Jr NTR’s performance. His introduction scene was described by some viewers as “electrifying” and “pure mass cinema.” A fan wrote, “Jr NTR completely dominates in the second half; raw intensity, superb action, and emotional depth.” Another viewer had a different take, stating, “Hrithik owns the film. NTR feels like a supporting act despite his strong presence.”

While Hrithik Roshan’s charisma remains a major draw for audiences, the debate over who truly steals the show in War 2 has added to the film’s visibility on social media.

War 2 Cast Performances

Kiara Advani’s role in War 2 has been noted for its action sequences, despite her limited screen time. Many viewers described her performance as a welcome addition to the film. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor returned in supporting roles, though some feedback pointed to a lack of character development for their parts.

Overall, the cast’s performances have been viewed as strong, with Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut standing out as a key highlight for many.

I have so much to say 😭🤐 but don’t want to give spoilers, but one of the best

Spy movie of YRF in terms of non stop action. Only watch in theatres to experience it right!!! #War2 #HrithikRoshan #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/nQugngVL2K — K k k Kiran (@kkkKiran0) August 14, 2025

War 2 Strengths: Action and Cinematography

Audiences have praised War 2 for its large-scale action sequences, polished cinematography, and high-quality fight choreography. The film’s chase scenes, staged in multiple international locations, have been singled out as standout moments.

The IMAX and 4DX screenings of War 2 have been credited with enhancing the viewing experience, with viewers noting that the film’s visual and sound design benefit significantly from these premium formats.

War 2 Weaknesses: Story and Screenplay

Despite praise for its technical aspects, War 2 has faced criticism over its story. Many viewers described the screenplay as “predictable” and pointed to a “sluggish middle act” that slowed the pacing. Several comments labelled the film “the weakest in the Spy Universe so far,” with comparisons to Pathaan and Tiger Zinda Hai often favouring the earlier entries.

One review summed up the general sentiment: “Glossy action and stylish heroes, but the story doesn’t hold up. Fans of either lead will still have a great time, but general audiences may feel it’s all style over substance.”

#War2Review: TERRIBLE! #War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries,that’s it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan‘s performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine. #War2 isn’t just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it’s the worst action film in recent… pic.twitter.com/RG8Au85zjr — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 14, 2025

War 2 and the YRF Spy Universe

As the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 plays a role in building the overarching franchise narrative. The storyline includes references to events from other Spy Universe films and contains a post-credits scene hinting at future crossovers.

The YRF Spy Universe currently includes:

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) starring Salman Khan.

War (2019) starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Pathaan (2023) starring Shah Rukh Khan.

War 2 (2025).

Upcoming Alpha starring Alia Bhatt.

War 2 Box Office Outlook

Released just before the Independence Day holiday, War 2 is competing directly with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office. Early industry reports suggest that War 2 may perform better in urban markets due to its multi-language release and established franchise appeal.

The film’s pan-India approach, combining Bollywood and South Indian star power, is seen as a deliberate move to broaden its audience base.

War 2 Early Verdict

While it is too early to determine War 2’s final box office performance, initial feedback indicates that the film succeeds as a large-scale action spectacle. Viewers looking for high-adrenaline sequences and big-screen visuals are likely to find War 2 satisfying. However, those expecting a tightly woven spy narrative may feel the story falls short of the franchise’s earlier entries.