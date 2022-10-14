It’s not an easy feat to get rid of extra weight, especially belly fat or visceral fat as it is medically known. However, experts believe there are five herbs and spices you can add to your meals to speed up weight loss and target belly fat.

Visceral fat is the fat that is stored deep inside the belly – it significantly increases a person’s risk of getting heart attacks and strokes. This is because of where visceral fat is located in the body which includes around, many vital organs, and also the liver and the intestines.

In a study published in the National Library of Medicine, researchers analyzed the effects of turmeric (curcumin) on weight loss.

Also, a total of 18 articles of over 1,604 people were further investigated by the researchers with reference to the same subject, the Mirror explains.

Speaking about the findings of the study, the researchers state, “Overall, we have found that curcumin intake among patients with metabolic syndrome and related disorders was correlated with a significant reduction in BMI and weight.”

Now let’s take a look at the four other herbs and spices that can help to burn off dangerous belly fat when added to your meals.

Chilli peppers

You can speed up belly fat loss by adding more chilli peppers to your meals. Researchers found that the component called capsaicin in spicy chilli peppers can help to increase your metabolism which in turn helps with weight loss.

Ginger

The compounds found in ginger are said to help in belly fat loss. According to health experts, these compounds possess strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which not only help with belly fat loss but also help to regulate blood sugars.

Cumin

A study found that cumin can help aid weight loss. According to the study, 88 overweight women who consumed cumin were analyzed. These women were put in two separate groups.

While the experimental group was asked to eat 3 g/d cumin powder with yogurt for two meals over a period of three months, the other group ate no cumin.

The study found that the group that consumed cumin experienced faster weight loss.

Thus, the study concluded, “Cumin powder in a weight reduction diet showed improvement among overweight/obese women.”

Lemon

Though lemon is not an herb, it is a spice and flavoring that is known to help get rid of belly fat. Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants which not only help with weight loss but also improve digestion.

Its diuretic properties help to detox the body, thereby helping to burn fat.

According to health experts, when you drink lemon water, your metabolism can be increased by inducing a metabolic process called thermogenesis in which calories get burned to produce heat.