Walmart halts H-1B hiring after Trump’s $100,000 visa fee order

India accounts for over 70% of H-1B visa recipients, followed by China at around 12%.

Walmart has paused hiring foreign workers under the H-1B visa program following President Donald Trump’s executive order that imposes a $100,000 fee per applicant. The move has triggered concerns among U.S. businesses and global talent advocates, who warn that the fee could significantly limit access to skilled international workers.

As the largest private employer in the United States, Walmart employs around 1.6 million people nationwide. The retail giant had over 2,000 H-1B visas approved in the first half of 2025, making it a significant user of the program in the retail sector.

In a statement, Walmart said it remains “committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach.”

Walmart Faces Pressure From Visa Fee Increase

Walmart’s decision comes in response to the Trump administration’s new visa fee, which the president introduced last month through an executive order. The order imposes a $100,000 fee on companies seeking H-1B visas for new foreign employees.

President Trump defended the move, saying the visa program for skilled foreign workers was being “abused” and undermining the American workforce. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added that businesses must now evaluate whether each foreign employee is “valuable enough” to justify the new fee.

For Walmart, which employs a large number of hourly and managerial staff across the country, the new H-1B cost adds uncertainty to hiring plans, particularly for specialized roles that rely on foreign talent.

H-1B Program Trends and Walmart’s Role

While Walmart is the top H-1B user in the retail sector, the majority of H-1B approvals remain concentrated in the technology industry. In 2025, Amazon led all companies with more than 10,000 H-1B approvals, followed by Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Google, each securing over 4,000 visas in the first half of the year.

Startups and smaller firms also depend on the H-1B program to fill roles in engineering, IT, and research that face domestic skill shortages. Walmart’s pause highlights the broader impact the new visa fee may have on companies that rely on international talent.

Legal and Industry Pushback

The $100,000 visa fee has been criticized by U.S. business groups, which argue it could hinder innovation and make it more difficult for American companies to compete globally.

“The fee will make it impossible for many companies to use the H-1B program,” said Neil Bradley, Chief Policy Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “It will force businesses to either raise labor costs or hire fewer skilled workers.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, calling the new policy “cost-prohibitive” for American employers. The White House has defended the measure, describing it as lawful and a “necessary, initial, incremental step towards needed reforms” of the visa program.

Global Impact and Talent Sources

India accounts for over 70 percent of H-1B recipients, followed by China with around 12 percent. Supporters of the visa program, including business leaders like Elon Musk, argue that it helps the U.S. attract top global talent. Critics, however, claim it contributes to wage suppression for domestic workers.

For Walmart, this pause in H-1B hiring reflects the financial and operational challenges companies face in adjusting to the new fee structure. While Walmart remains committed to recruiting skilled talent, the cost implications may influence its approach to hiring foreign workers in the near term.

Walmart’s Outlook Amid Visa Fee Changes

Walmart’s cautious stance signals a broader trend among large U.S. employers as they evaluate the implications of Trump’s $100,000 visa fee. Companies will likely reconsider staffing strategies, potentially focusing on domestic talent or delaying the hiring of foreign specialists until the policy environment becomes clearer.

The pause also underscores the ongoing tension between U.S. immigration policy and business demand for international skills. As companies like Walmart assess the cost-benefit of H-1B hiring, the impact on innovation, workforce diversity, and competitiveness may become more pronounced.