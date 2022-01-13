Viacom18’s and India’s leading advertising-led video-on-demand platform, Voot today announced a content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu.

As a part of the partnership, Voot will now be home to 100 action-packed shows from the Ullu library for the audiences to binge on.

As a part of the three-year digital exclusive deal, Voot will get access to popular original shows from the Ullu library across thriller, crime, horror, and comedy genres in different languages. Headlined by popular faces such as Raqesh Bapat, Hina Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Roy, Sharad Malhotra, Anupriya Goenka, Iqbal Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Ashmit Patel, Hiten Tejwani, Minissha Lamba, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others, audiences will be able to watch content for free on Voot, starting 14th January 2022.

To kickstart this partnership, Voot will drop 10 binge-worthy titles in January 2022 on the platform like Tandoor, Assi Nabbe Pure Sau, Panchali, and Cyanide, which will be available from 14th January while others like Peshawar, Paper, The Bull of Dalal Street, Tadap, and Pratiksha will be available to stream from 21st January 2022 onwards.

Speaking on the partnership, Chanpreet Arora, Head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “As a mass entertainment platform, Voot has consistently been ahead of the game in providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging content experience. Our partnership with Ullu will help us to widen our content library and meet the ever-growing demands of our viewers. This partnership gives us access to quality content across genres and languages and is a step forward in cementing Voot’s leadership in the AVOD ecosystem. We look forward to closely working with the team at Ullu to explore and deepen this existing relationship.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ullu’s CEO & Founder, Vibhu Agarwal said, “It has always been our intent to make our content widely accessible and available. Our partnership with Voot provides us with an excellent opportunity to do so. Most of our Ullu Originals have a binge factor and it matches the consumption pattern of binge-watching on Voot. We are sure that Voot viewers will certainly benefit from this association as it offers them content that is fresh and exciting. We look forward to exploring more possibilities to make this collaboration as successful as possible.”

In a bid to break barriers we offer content in a viewer’s preference of language, the shows will be available in multiple vernaculars such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, English amongst others.