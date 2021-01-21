Vivian Dsena made his acting debut with Balaji Telefilms’ Kasamh Se (2008-2009), but it was the huge success of his supernatural drama Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010-2011) which made him an overnight star. After the success of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, there was no stopping him and the actor went on to headline some of the most successful shows of Indian television.

However, the humble star says that he never imagined he could deliver another hit following the super success of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. “I never thought all three shows of mine would do so good. After Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, I never thought that Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012-2014) would become such a big show, and after Madhubala, my next release Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (2016-2019) would also become such a big show. I just went with the flow. I never had a wish list in my career,” he says.

Vivian Dsena is a total recluse. The extremely down-to-earth star keeps social media at an arm’s length and does not believe in sharing the glimpses of his personal life out there on various social media platforms.

Talking about the same, he says, “Somehow I do not believe in posting about my daily life. It is good that people see what others post and take inspiration from it, but what about those who cannot afford the same kind of lifestyle that I post on social media. They will feel bad and they will feel their self-worth is less because we live in such a shallow world today, where a person’s worth is decided by money.”

He goes on to add, “This is why I was keeping a low-profile and not posting anything on social media, because there are people who might feel a little less fortunate by not being able to do what I am doing.”

