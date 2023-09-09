Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday released the first poster of his next feature directorial venture The Vaccine War.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

Agnihotri, known for directing films such as The Kashmir Files and Hate Story, shared the poster on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Presenting: The first look of India’s first ever Bio-science film #TheVaccineWar. Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023,” he posted According to the makers, the movie is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.