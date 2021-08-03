Vivaan Arora, known for his work in such popular television shows as Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi, SuperCops vs Supervillains, and Aahat, had to bid adieu to showbiz in 2017 after his family business in hometown Ludhiana, Punjab, suffered heavy losses. As the situation is better now, the actor is back in Mumbai to rebuild his acting career.

“I did not quit but, yes, I took a break because in 2017 when I came to know that my father is facing loss in business, the situation went to bankruptcy, so I took a break and went to my hometown Ludhiana from Mumbai. It was a tough decision but necessary,” shares Arora.

He goes on to explain, “Actually, our business was in partnership so before 2017 also, it was showing a loss. My dad did not bother much about it but after 2017, many losses started happening in the clothes business. After that, we got doubt and checked everything and got to know that there were so many things happening. Our partner was not giving money and all bank installment were pending all bank notice were coming. I got to know that all this happened so I got to go to support him, I gave all my savings to bank and after that, I stayed there and handled it. We started again and now within 4 years, I have taken that same company to a good position. I am financially stable and I can go back to my career and start pursuing it. Our family business is of clothes; we manufacture the cloth of T-shirts. And very, very soon we are planning to launch a garment brand.”

When asked about his decision of coming back to Mumbai, Arora says, “After 4 years now as my mind is relaxed that now everything is all good, so if I get any offers, I’ll do it. The desire to be in front of the camera was always there. So, I am looking out for the right role be it daily soap or OTT or a reality show.”

