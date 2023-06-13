From chicken tikka masala to “colourful” Bollywood movies, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska has a list of things that she loves about India and would like to explore during the month-long competition for the 71st Miss World to be hosted here later this year.

The Polish model, who calls herself a fan of Indian non-vegetarian delicacies, said while India with its world-class hospitality, makes for an “amazing host” for the Miss World competition 2023, visiting it on a diet is not “helpful”.

“I am a huge fan of tikka masala, and also love butter chicken. It is not very helpful to be on a diet when you are in India because your food is absolutely delicious and I love spices. I love spicy food,” the 24-year-old told PTI in an interview.

Touted to be the ‘most travelled’ Miss World, Bielawska hopes to “discover” India as much as possible during her month-long stay for the competition later this year.

Bielawska, who recently shared her pictures wearing a pastel green lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock on social media, now wants to don a saree.

“That was the first time I wore like a traditional Indian clothing and I would love to wear a saree one day as well. I am looking forward to it,” Her preferred travel destinations include a must-visit tourist place like Agra and the little-explored Manipur for its natural beauty. She also wants to revisit Mumbai and Goa.

“I would love to go to Manipur and Agra to see Taj (Mahal) and discover Goa a little bit more. So there are many places … Also Mumbai, I think there is so much more to see. We were there very quickly, very briefly. So, I hope that during this one-month festival we would be able to discover as much as possible,” she added.

The Polish beauty queen is also a fan of Bollywood movies, which she catches up on during her travels.

Bielawska said given a chance, she would love to star in a Hindi film.

The Miss World said she could see herself doing the dancing in “colorful” Bollywood movies.

“The most known to me is Priyanka Chopra because she was Miss World. In Poland, we don’t have that much access. However, whenever I catch a flight, I always see Bollywood movies, and what I love the most about them is that they have so much passion in them.

“The dances, the culture are so vibrant and colourful. I know Aishwarya is an amazing star as well and I would see myself doing it,” said the Polish beauty queen.

Calling Miss India World Sini Shetty, who’ll represent India in the much-anticipated competition, a “wonderful” lady, Bielawska said she’ll keep her “fingers crossed” for each and every “brilliant women” participating in the competition — even though her heart is in Poland.

“Each one of them is unique, they have their gifts and talents and it is not easy to choose… It is not the pretty face that wins but the genuine heart and hard work that the girls are putting into it,” she added.

Bielawska is the second Polish woman to win the coveted title. Aneta Kreglicka had won the beauty pageant back in 1989 for her country.

India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time it hosted the title was in 1996.